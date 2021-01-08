At least 30 days prior to the day planned to start using foreign labourers, employers, except for contractors, are responsible for identifying the demand for foreign employees for each position that Vietnamese workers have yet to satisfy and explaining the issue to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs or the provincial-level People’s Committees in the localities where foreigners are set to work in.

Meanwhile, the ministry or the provincial-level People’s Committees have to issue documents accepting or rejecting the use of foreign workers for each job position within 10 working days since the reception of explanation about or report on the change in foreign labourer demand.

Before recruiting foreigners, contractors has responsibility for detailing the number, professional capacity, and experience of foreign workers they want to employ to implement bidding packages in Vietnam.

VNA