Gov’t leader receives visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes Cambodian Deputy PM Men Sam An in Hanoi on June 24. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 24 received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.
PM Chinh welcomed his guest, who represented the Cambodian Government to attend and deliver remarks at a Hanoi ceremony marking the 55th founding anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties earlier the same day, and appreciated her major contributions to bilateral relations.
He expressed his delight at the recent progress in the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Bilateral trade grew 19% year on year in the first five months of 2022 to 5.44 billion USD; the number of Vietnamese tourists to Cambodia topped 46,000 in the first quarter, making Vietnam the largest source of foreign visitors there; and cooperation in defence, security, education - training, and transport has been promoted. With border demarcation and marker planting completed on about 84% of the countries’ joint land border, the two sides are striving to deal with the remaining 16% so as to build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development, according to Chinh.
The PM highly valued the coordination to successfully organise the celebration of the 45th anniversary of Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s path to topple the Pol Pot genocidal regime on June 20.
The ceremony, held in the border areas of Binh Phuoc and Tbong Khmum provinces under the chair of the two PMs, and the one marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations on June 24 helped raise Vietnamese and Cambodian people’s awareness and sense of responsibility towards the enhancement of the countries’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable, and long-term cooperation, he said.
Men Sam An, who is also Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association, congratulated the Vietnamese Government and people for the enormous and all-round achievements obtained under the Communist Party of Vietnam’s clear-sighted partnership.
She highly valued the development of bilateral ties for the past more than 50 years and acknowledged the solidarity and great assistance from the Vietnamese Party, State, army, and people to the Cambodian people in the struggle to topple the genocidal regime in the past as well as national development efforts at present.
The Deputy PM also pledged that she will continue doing her utmost to help nurture the two countries’ friendship.
PM Chinh wished Men Sam An contribute more to the countries’ comprehensive cooperation, and support and create conditions for Vietnamese citizens and businesses along with Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia, thereby helping with local socio-economic development and the two countries’ connectivity./.