Pham Thi Ly, co-founder of Amreborn, a group of young people who want to bring “guoc moc” closer to today’s youngsters, said she has worn the Vietnamese wooden sandals since she was a child.

Ly said she discovered that the use of recycled materials to make the wooden sandals is a good way to reduce waste in the environment. She and her friends are now jointly carrying out a project to revive “guoc moc” in the hope of preserving their cultural beauty and encouraging people to make use of recycled materials for environmental protection.

Familiar among Vietnamese women in the past, the wooden clogs have been modernised by youngsters, with embroidered patterns and rhinestones.

Not only found domestically, traditional Vietnamese wooden clogs are also popular among international customers./.

