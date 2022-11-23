Politics Vietnam attends international seminar on East Sea in Moscow A delegation of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) led by its Vice President and General Secretary Tran Cong Phan attended an international seminar on the East Sea held in Moscow, Russia, on November 22.

Politics Hanoi pledges to support representative office of Permanent Court of Arbitration Hanoi will create the best possible conditions for the operation of the representative office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the city, a local official has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Nepal to bolster parliamentary ties Parliamentary leaders of Vietnam and Nepal have agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation and exchange updated information on activities of their respective parliaments, at their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 22.