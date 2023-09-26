Politics NA Chairman visits Bulgaria’s University of National and World Economy National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) in Sofia, Bulgaria, on September 25 (local time) on the occasion of his visit to the country.

Politics Vietnamese military individuals, collectives honoured with Lao rewards Sixty-eight outstanding collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) were honoured with rewards of the Lao State and Ministry of National Defence at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 26.

Videos Fidel Castro’s historic Vietnam visit solemnly celebrated Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez is paying a visit to Vietnam. During the visit, he represents Cuban Party and State leaders to attend activities marking 50 years since Cuban leader Fidel Castro visited the liberated zone in South Vietnam in September 1973.

Politics Vietnam, Laos attach importance to defence cooperation: President Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on September 26 highlighted the importance of defence cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, which, he said, has received due attention of the two Parties and States.