Great national unity important to Fatherland building, protection
An overview of the 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 20-year implementation of Resolution No.23-NQ/TW, adopted by the 9th Party Central Committee on March 12, 2003, on promoting the strength of the great national unity for the goal of wealthy people, a strong country and a fair, democratic and civilised society was placed high on the agenda at the 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum on October 7.
At the event, members of the Party Central Committee affirmed the continuity of enhancing the great national unity is a key to carry out the revolution’s two strategic missions which are to build and to protect the Fatherland.
Over the past two decades implementing Resolution No. 23, the national great unity has been strengthened in all fields thanks to the Party and State’s issuance and implementation of many effective policies.
Agreeing with the draft documents and summary of the proposal, General Secretary and Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha pointed out to several issues that the Party Central Committee should pay more attention to handling in the time ahead, including poverty, rich-poor gap, clean water, and illegal migration.
Activities that trigger riots have affected the relations between ethnic groups, she said, stressing if the issue is not satisfactorily resolved, it will become a loophole for reactionary forces to destroy the great national unity.
The committee also said that it is necessary to study the role of the alliance between the working class, farmers and intellectuals in promoting the great national unity, given the context that the development of the socialist-oriented market economy is creating intertwining ties among social classes.
President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Nguyen Dinh Khang suggested the Party Central Committee set targets, tasks and solutions to build the Vietnamese working class by 2030 with a vision to 2045.
Specific study should be carried out to specify the contents and criteria to promote the essence of the Party’s working class, he said, adding the trade union sees it important to protect and build the Party.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee Luong Quoc Doan said that with mixture of different classes, rural areas have seen stratification in incomes, livelihoods and development opportunities, thus it is a must to have a study on farmers during the development of the socialist-oriented market economy.
At the meeting, members of the Party Central Committee also affirmed that besides outstanding results in the building of the great national unity, there are several limitations in the work, including the poor concretisation of the Party’s policies and State’s regulations in some localities, socio-political organiations’ failure to promote solidarity among people from all walks of life.
They suggested that specific and feasible solutions should be sketched out the better strengthen the great national unity, comprising the good implementation of social policies and harmonious settlement of the benefits in the society.
Seven policies and measures were highlighted in the draft resolution on promoting the great national unity will serve as a driver to deliver on the target of building and protecting the Fartherland in the new period./.