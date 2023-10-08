Politics Party Central Committee discusses ways to improve contingent of intellectuals Members of the Party Central Committee have made proposals to build a contingent of intellectuals that can meet the requirements of national development in the new period and in the context of globalisation, at the committee’s 8th plenum held from October 2-8.

Politics Condolences to Syria over deadly drone attack Top leaders of Vietnam on October 7 extended condolences to their Syrian counterparts over the death of more than 100 people and injury of many others after a drone attack on a Syrian military academy in the western city of Homs two days earlier.

Politics Vietnam urges nuclear non-proliferation across three pillars Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has called for stepping up the implementation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) across all three pillars, namely nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation, and the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.