Business Logistics forum to be held in early December The 2023 Vietnam Logistics Forum (VLF) will take place in Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 1 and 2, expected to gather about 500 public leaders and officials as well as some 2,000 businessmen and scholars.

Business Experts point to 2024 economic growth engines Production, export, real estate, and private investment are among the factors which are expected to drive the national economic growth next year.

Business Vietnam’s animal feed, raw material imports reach 4.27 billion USD Vietnam spent a total of 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Customs.

Business Draft plan on fishing port, storm shelter system under discussion The verification council for a plan on the system of fishing ports and storm shelters for fishing vessels for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, convened a meeting in Hanoi on November 23 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.