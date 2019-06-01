Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The 10th edition of the campaign on green consumption was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 with a wide range of activities.A highlight the event was an exchange with the theme “Say no to plastic waste, use reusable and environmentally friendly products".This year’s campaign engaged many enterprises such as Unilever Vietnam International Co., Ltd, HCM City Urban Environment Company, Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, Abbott, ad VAFACO.Notably, Saigon Co.op's supermarkets will encourage shoppers to use biodegradable and reusable bags in replacement of plastic bags. The retailer also launched many promotional programmes to promote green consumption behaviours.These activities are aimed at helping the public identify environmentally friendly products and businesses that produce green products; and assisting consumers in exercising their rights in choosing to use green products, which are not harmful to the environment and health of the community.Nguyen Thanh Ngan - coordinator of volunteers at the event said volunteers play a role as information providers in the community during the campaign, as well as guide the public in simple environmental protection actions that people can immediately implement.Ly Viet Trung - deputy editor-in-chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and head of the campaign’s organizing board, said the event aims to encourage not only businesses but also small traders to adopt green practices and create safe products for consumers.-VNA