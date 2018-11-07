Illustrative image (Source: baoxaydung.com.vn)

– Vietnam could cut down 6 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions through the implementation of the ‘Green Office’ Initiative, the Asian Institute of Technology in Vietnam (AIT-VN) said at a workshop in Hanoi on November 7.‘Green Office’ is an environmental management system for offices, focusing on changing awareness and behaviours amongst office workers towards sustainable consumption practices. This is a continuous process to improve issues in order to reduce operational costs and the environmental impacts of the organisations, resulting in financial benefits and a friendly, healthy working environment.AIT-VN Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Bich Hoa said that the initiative is suitable for all office types and scales.Hoa stated AIT-VN hopes the ‘Green Office’ Initiative will be carried out at other organisations and enterprises, with its criteria included in policies and assessment guidelines related to environmental protection in Vietnam.According to Hoa, during the implementation of the “Upscale and Mainstream Green Office Lifestyles in Vietnam” project at 11 organisations and offices in Hanoi, Da Nang city, and Ho Chi Minh City, the initiative proved effective in reducing negative environmental impacts and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as in saving operation costs.Among these 11 units, the TUV NORD Vietnam Co., Ltd. recorded a greenhouse gas emission rate of up to 25.8 percent; the Siam City Cement Vietnam Co., Ltd. at 20 percent; and Cao Thang Technology College at 15.8 percent.Among the key domains of consumption such as electricity, water, paper, office equipment and waste management, sectors such as electricity and waste hold the most potential in greenhouse gas emission reduction, with the rates of 10.92 percent and 4.13 percent, respectively.–VNA