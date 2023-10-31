Business Vietjet SkyJoy receives the Better Choice Awards 2023 The Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme has just been honoured as "The innovative newly-launched product" at Better Choice Awards at the Vietnam International Exhibition Innovation 2023 (VIIE 2023) hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Bamboo Airway adjusts flight network from November Bamboo Airways has revised its plan to operate domestic and international flights until March 30 next year to mobilise resources for stable operation during the peak season of the year's end and traditional Lunar New Year 2024.

Business Science, technology enable agriculture to make breakthrough Vietnam is currently a major producer of agricultural products, an achievement greatly attributable to science and technology, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Vietnam anticipating opportunities of semiconductor industry Thorough preparations, especially in human resources training, are needed for Vietnam to anticipate opportunities of the semiconductor industry expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming time.