Videos HCM City welcomes over 30 million visitors Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 27 million domestic visitors and about 3.5 million foreign tourists, up nearly 25% year-on-year.​

Travel Quang Ninh promotes development of water sports, entertainment tourism The authority of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has decided to open areas for water sports and entertainment tourism activities in Ha Long Bay, aiming to facilitate businesses’ investment in developing this form of tourism service.

Travel Hai Phong, Central Highlands team up for tourism development The northern port city of Hai Phong and the Central Highlands provinces of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Kon Tum will bolster connectivity to develop new tourism products, and promote local tourism.