Greetings extended to Cambodia on 45th anniversary of January 7 Victory
Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on January 4 visited and extended greetings to officials and staff of the Cambodian Consulate General in the city on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Cambodian people and army's victory in overthrowing the Pol Pol genocidal regime (January 7, 1979-2024).
Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command (fourth, left) presents flowers to Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Chan Sorykan on the occasion of the January 7 Victory (Photo: VNA)
Nam, who is also President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association’s HCM City chapter, congratulated the Cambodian people on the achievements that they have gained over the past 45 years.
The official said that the municipal chapter will continue to give advice to city leaders in implementing people-to-people diplomatic activities to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, including exchanges for Vietnamese and Cambodian students in the city, free health check-ups for poor Cambodian people, and meetings for businesses of the two sides.
For his part, Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Chan Sorykan thanked the Government and people of Vietnam, especially the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, for their timely support to Cambodia in eliminating the Pol Pot genocidal regime, opening a new chapter of peace and prosperity for Cambodia.
The January 7 victory is a significant historical event of Cambodia, without which there might not be a Cambodia like today, he stated.
He pledged that his will work with the local administration to increase people-to-people diplomatic activities between the two countries, while coordinating with local agencies to conduct exchanges for youngsters and businesses of the two countries, contributing to reinforcing and enhancing the friendship, solidarity and close ties between the two peoples./.