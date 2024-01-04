Society Quang Nam: Emergency excavation planned for suspected shipwreck The Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested an emergency excavation of the water area near the coast of Hoi An City’s Cam An ward, where an attention-grabbing object believed to be an ancient shipwreck had been found several days before.

Society Binh Duong cares for labourers on Lunar New Year As many as 46,500 gift packages worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each funded by the southern province of Binh Duong’s budget will be presented to labourers with difficult circumstances who cannot return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Scholarship presented to disadvantaged ethnic minority students in Bac Lieu As many as 90 scholarships worth 1 million VND (about 41 USD) each were given to students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas and children of border guard soldiers in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on January 4.

Society Scholarships given to disadvantaged ethnic minority students in Soc Trang As many as 90 scholaships worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each, donated by the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club, were presented to ethnic minority students with difficult circumstances in the southern province of Soc Trang at a ceremony on January 3.