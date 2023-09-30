Politics Lao leaders applaud cooperation between Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister of the country Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on September 29.

Politics 60-year Party membership badge presented to former Party chief Nong Duc Manh A ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi on September 29 to present a badge of the 60-year Party membership to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh.

Politics Vietnam helps Laos’ police build academy of politics A handover ceremony of the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security, the gift of Vietnam for Laos, took place in Vientiane on September 29.

Politics German Unity Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on September 29 to mark the 33rd anniversary of German Unity Day, showing the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and Germany.