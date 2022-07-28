Greetings extended to Peru on Independence Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 28 sent a message of congratulations to his Peruvian counterpart José Pedro Castillo Terrones on the occasion of the 201st Independence Day of Peru.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also extended his greetings to his Peruvian counterpart Cesar Rodrigo Landa Arroyo ./.