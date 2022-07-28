Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 28.

Politics Vietnam holds centre role in ASEAN Since officially joining ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Vietnam's foreign policy in ASEAN has become an important part, reflecting a fundamental development in its foreign strategy.

Politics Vietnam attends 2022 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence conference Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, attended the 2022 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) conference in Sydney from July 25 – 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.