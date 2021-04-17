First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raúl Castro Ruz (second from left, first row) at the opening ceremony of the 8th National Congress of the PCC (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of greetings to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on the occasion of the PCC’s 8th National Congress.

The following is a translation of the message:

Dear comrades,





The eighth Congress of the PCC takes place at a time when the situations in the world and regions unfold in a very complex and unpredictable way, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a profound impact on all aspects of political, economic and social life of countries across the world, including Cuba and Vietnam.



The PCC and people of Cuba have shown great efforts, will and determination to promote and step up the building of a prosperous and sustainable Socialism on the heroic island.



We warmly congratulate the Cuban brothers for the great achievements made in the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, as part of the Process of Updating the Economic and Social Cuban Model, approved by the sixth and reaffirmed in the seventh National Congress of the PCC.



Despite innumerable difficulties and challenges, Cuba continues to be persistent, proudly upholding the flag of “winning one hundred victories in one hundred battles”, and is the symbol of revolutionary heroism, the pure international spirit and the steadfast will of struggle, actively participating in the struggle for national independence and social progress of the peoples in Latin America and the Caribbean and of the peoples over the world.



Dear comrades,

The special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, in which the ties between both parties are the political base and play an important guiding role in promoting the bilateral ties, has been built and fostered by the revolutionary leaders, such as José Martí, Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro and different generations of leaders from Vietnam and Cuba. This special relationship continues to be constantly cultivated and developed in all aspects with great achievements, demonstrating the sentiment and the firm and faithful revolutionary stance of the Parties, States and people of both countries, contributing to the revolutionary causes and the construction of Socialism in each nation.



The Party, State and people of Vietnam highly appreciate and forever remember the loyal and pure fraternity and solidarity, and the great and selfless support of the Cuban Party, State and people for their Vietnamese counterparts.



The immortal words of President Fidel Castro "For Vietnam, we are willing to give even our own blood" will forever be the noble symbol of this sacred relationship. On this occasion, we reaffirm the consistent stance of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to continue strengthening and deepening the exemplary relationship and traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, faithful solidarity between the Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.



Once again, we wish the eighth National Congress of the PCC a great success and we believe that our fraternal heroic PCC, together with the State and people of Cuba, will successfully implement the resolutions approved at the important meeting, obtaining even greater victories in the cause of construction and defence of the beautiful Cuban Fatherland, towards the goal of building a prosperous and sustainable Socialism."/. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam is delighted to extend victorious greetings and the warmest congratulations to the fraternal PCC Central Committee on the occasion of the PCC's eighth National Congress, “the Congress of the historical continuity of the Cuban Revolution” and the eternal spirit of the Sierra Maestra, Girón and President Fidel Castro.The eighth Congress of the PCC takes place at a time when the situations in the world and regions unfold in a very complex and unpredictable way, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a profound impact on all aspects of political, economic and social life of countries across the world, including Cuba and Vietnam.The PCC and people of Cuba have shown great efforts, will and determination to promote and step up the building of a prosperous and sustainable Socialism on the heroic island.We warmly congratulate the Cuban brothers for the great achievements made in the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, as part of the Process of Updating the Economic and Social Cuban Model, approved by the sixth and reaffirmed in the seventh National Congress of the PCC.Despite innumerable difficulties and challenges, Cuba continues to be persistent, proudly upholding the flag of “winning one hundred victories in one hundred battles”, and is the symbol of revolutionary heroism, the pure international spirit and the steadfast will of struggle, actively participating in the struggle for national independence and social progress of the peoples in Latin America and the Caribbean and of the peoples over the world.Dear comrades,The special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, in which the ties between both parties are the political base and play an important guiding role in promoting the bilateral ties, has been built and fostered by the revolutionary leaders, such as José Martí, Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro and different generations of leaders from Vietnam and Cuba. This special relationship continues to be constantly cultivated and developed in all aspects with great achievements, demonstrating the sentiment and the firm and faithful revolutionary stance of the Parties, States and people of both countries, contributing to the revolutionary causes and the construction of Socialism in each nation.The Party, State and people of Vietnam highly appreciate and forever remember the loyal and pure fraternity and solidarity, and the great and selfless support of the Cuban Party, State and people for their Vietnamese counterparts.The immortal words of President Fidel Castro "For Vietnam, we are willing to give even our own blood" will forever be the noble symbol of this sacred relationship. On this occasion, we reaffirm the consistent stance of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to continue strengthening and deepening the exemplary relationship and traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, faithful solidarity between the Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.Once again, we wish the eighth National Congress of the PCC a great success and we believe that our fraternal heroic PCC, together with the State and people of Cuba, will successfully implement the resolutions approved at the important meeting, obtaining even greater victories in the cause of construction and defence of the beautiful Cuban Fatherland, towards the goal of building a prosperous and sustainable Socialism."/.

VNA