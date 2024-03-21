Greetings to Lao People’s Revolutionary Party
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of the LPRP’s 69th founding anniversary (March 22, 1955-2024).
The Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange programme in Ho Chi Minh City - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The letter wrote that over the past 69 years, especially after 37 years of implementing the comprehensive reform policy, under the sound leadership of the Party, the Lao people have upheld the heroic revolutionary tradition. They have overcome all difficulties and challenges for great achievements of historical significance in the past struggle for national liberation. The country has also worked toward national building, safeguarding and innovation cause at present, contributing to enhancing the reputation and position of the Lao Party and State in the international arena.
Those achievements create a common joy of the two Parties, States, and peoples, it stressed.
The Party, State and people of Vietnam strongly and comprehensively support Laos's reform process and firmly believe that it will gain new and greater achievements in this process, successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress, organise Party congresses at all levels towards the 12th National Party Congress, and successfully build a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and prosperous Laos in accordance with socialist goals.
The Vietnamese Party and State are happy and proud to see that the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, founded and nurtured by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and developed by generations of leaders of the two Parties and States, and the two peoples have been continuously consolidated and grown intensively, practically and effectively in all fields, thus contributing to the Fatherland building, safeguarding and innovation cause in each country.
The CPV Central Committee affirmed that Vietnam always appreciates and bears in mind the strong support and the great, valuable, sincere, meaningful, and effective help of Laos.
“We will do our best together with the Party, State and people of Laos to preserve, protect, and nurture the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, for the benefit of the people of each country, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,” wrote the letter.
On this occasion, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent flowers to Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai did the same to permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat, Vice State President Bunthoong Chitmany, and head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Sisay Ludetmounsone. Meanwhile, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung also cabled greetings message to his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane./.