Greetings to RoK on National Liberation Day
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 15 extended his greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in on the country’s 76th National Liberation Day (August 15, 1945 – 2021).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent his greetings to his RoK counterpart Kim Boo-kyum.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue did the same to Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK Park Byeong-seug.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also cabled his message of greetings to his RoK counterpart Chung Eui-yong.
Vietnam and the RoK established bilateral diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992. The countries are working to fulfill the goal of lifting two-way trade to 100 billion USD in a balanced, sustainable and effective manner./.
