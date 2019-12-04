Greetings to Thailand on 92nd National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 4 sent his greetings to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of the country’s 92nd national day (December 5).
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his greetings to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-ocha, and National Assembly Chairwoman did the same to her Thai counterpart Chuan Leekpai.
Also on this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent his greetings to Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.
Vietnam and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1976. The bilateral relations have developed in a practical and deeper manner. The two nations have worked to improve the efficiency of bilateral mechanisms as well as promote all-round cooperation while closely coordinating at regional and international forums, especially the ASEAN and the UN.
Registering over 10 billion USD in more than 500 projects in Vietnam, Thailand is a leading foreign investor in the nation. In addition, people-to-people exchange has been enhanced through years, with hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Thai tourists travelling between the two nations a year./.
