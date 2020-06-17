An apartment complex of Vinhomes (Photo: Vinhomes)



Hanoi (VNA) – A group of investors led by US-based private equity firm KKR, including Temasek Holdings of Singapore, invested 15.1 trillion VND (650 million USD) in a stake of the Vinhomes Joint Stock Company (Vinhomes).

With this investment, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) witnessed transactions with a combined value of over 1 billion USD on June 15, a record amount since the opening of the Vietnamese stock market.

The group purchased a 6 percent equity stake in Vinhomes. KKR is making the investment primarily from its Asian Fund III.

Following the transaction, the Vingroup Joint Stock Company will continue to be the controlling shareholder of Vinhomes.

Vinhomes is a subsidiary of Vingroup and is listed on the HOSE. Vinhomes develops and trades integrated residential, commercial and industrial real estate, and provides real estate management and related services.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds./.