Business Chile now Vietnam's important market in Latin America With a continuous rise in bilateral trade in recent years, Chile has become the fourth largest trade partner and one of the biggest markets of Vietnam in the Latin American region.

Business Lao Airlines to provide aircraft maintenance service for VietJet Air Lao Airlines, the national flag carrier of Laos, will provide aircraft maintenance service for the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company under an agreement signed in Vientiane on July 12.

Business AMRO revises up Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 has been raised to 7.6% from last April's projection of 7.1%, reflecting signs of an emerging turnaround.