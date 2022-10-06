Culture - Sports Discovering artisans’ skills in ancient pottery village While pottery villages now mainly use moulds, artisans in the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village in the central province of Quang Nam have retained their traditional method of making pottery - by made and wheel.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to develop public spaces combining traditionality, modernity A seminar discussing the development of public spaces with the harmonisation of traditional and modern values in Hanoi was held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on October 4.

Culture - Sports Video game helps promote Vietnamese culture, tourism The video game “Lac Viet phieu luu ky” (Lac Viet Adventures) was selected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a promotional product on digital platforms at the Vietnam Days Abroad 2022 which will respectively take place in Austria, India, and the Republic of Korea in September, November and December this year.

Culture - Sports Ninh Van - Where stone sculptures become soulful Stone masterpieces from artisans in Ninh Van craft village in Hoa Lu district in the northern province of Ninh Binh have found global fame over the past four centuries.