Ha Giang to host international marathon on October 9
An international marathon named “Running on Happiness Route” is scheduled to take place on October 9 in the northernmost province of Ha Giang’s Meo Vac district.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Ha Giang (VNA) – An international marathon named “Running on Happiness Route” is scheduled to take place on October 9 in the northernmost province of Ha Giang’s Meo Vac district.
Professional and amateur runners in Vietnam and abroad are set to participate in the races of 42km, 21km, 12km, and 6km.
During the course of the event, athletes, delegates and visitors will experience local popular tourist destinations such as Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark, Quan Ba Twin Mountain, and Lung Cu National Flagpole.
They will also be treated to festivals, folk culture, foods, traditional crafts and wet markets.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duc Quy, the race is a key sport activity of Ha Giang, aiming to introduce the province's tourism and promote people’s participation in physical training and sports./.