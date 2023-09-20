Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world heritage
UNESCO announces the new inscription of the Vietnamese site to the list at the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia, on September 16. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba archipelago is Vietnam’s first inter-provincial UNESCO-listed world heritage site. (Photo: VNA)
Sung Sot (Surprise) cave with impressive stalagmites and stalactites. (Photo: VNA)
Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern port city of Hai Phong is the largest limestone archipelago of the country. It includes over 360 islands, including Cat Ba Island to the south of Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)
Cat Ba is dubbed as a pearl of the Tonkin Gulf for its mesmerizing natural landscapes. (Photo: VNA)
Islands within Cat Ba archipelago feature crystal clear water and white sands. (Photo: VNA)