Culture - Sports French films screened free online during Tet holiday The French Institute in Vietnam (L'Espace) will offer free screenings of French films online from January 29 to February 28 during an event called “Cine-Tet: Nouvel An, Nouveaux Film” (Cine-Tet: New Year, New Film).

Culture - Sports RoK-sponsored children’s library opens in Hanoi A children’s library named The Dream Plus Library was launched at the Hanoi Library at a ceremony held on January 27.

Culture - Sports Over 4,300 runners to race in Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La More than 4,300 Vietnamese and foreign runners will race up to 70km on trails through orchards and tea fields in the Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) in Moc Chau district, northern mountain province of Son La, on January 30.

Culture - Sports HCM City holds art programme welcoming 13th National Party Congress Famous singers and dancers of Vietnam performed in a special music programme in Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 night to welcome the 13th National Party Congress.