Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Xuan Duong presents gift to Nakayama Hideto (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – Director of the Mayoral Office of Izumiotsu city of Japan’s Osaka prefecture Nakayama Hideto paid a working trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on December 19 to learn about its investment environment.



Welcoming the guests, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Xuan Duong described Japan as a strategic and trustworthy partner of Ha Nam, which is now home to 115 Japanese enterprises.



Ha Nam has an industrial zone reserved for Japanese investors with synchronous infrastructure and quality electricity, water and telecom services, he said, adding that the province is drawing investment in manufacturing and eco-friendly support industry, hi-tech agriculture, tourism, services, healthcare, education, human resources training, inland ports, and logistics.



With advantages in geographical location and traffic infrastructure, Ha Nam is committed to rapid administrative procedures, workforce training, and supply of high quality manpower and essential services to investors, Duong said.



He said he hopes the trip will encourage more investors and businesses from Izumiotsu to come to Ha Nam.



Hideto, for his part, expressed his interest in partnering with Ha Nam in agriculture and building a food supply chain, especially quality rice, and said both sides will sign economic and culture deals in the future.



During the visit, the Japanese delegation visited the Thai Ha and Dong Van IPs and held a working session with the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development./.