Ha Nam promotes investment in Netherlands
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Nam province Truong Quoc Huy has called on Dutch enterprises to invest in hi-tech agriculture, supporting industry, logistics and tourism at a recent investment promotion conference in Amersfoort.
Delegates to the investment promotion conference in Amersfoort (Photo: VNA)
The event was jointly held by the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV), the provincial People’s Committee, and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands.
Huy introduced participants to potential and opportunities to invest in the northern province, which has a favourable geographical position and convenient infrastructure system, rich natural resources, and abundant and high-quality labour resources.
Over the past years, Ha Nam has always seen an economic growth rate of over 10%, and maintained in Vietnam’s top 15 in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.
Briefing Ha Nam representatives on information about the Netherlands, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Anh expressed his belief that the event will open up new opportunities for Ha Nam and Dutch partners to form partnerships, contributing to promoting the Vietnam-Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership in general and the bilateral economic cooperation in particular.
At the conference, participating businesses paid attention to policies, procedures and the investment environment of Ha Nam./.