Ha Nam province's industrial production up 19 percent in 2020
Industrial production in the northern province of Ha Nam totalled 110.69 trillion VND (nearly 4.78 billion USD) last year, a 19 percent increase against 2019 and 5 percent higher than the annual plan, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local enterprises at industrial parks were battered by disruptions in global supply chains and difficulties in exporting goods caused by the pandemic as well as the increasing cost of the response. Production still grew, however, thanks to the efforts of the local business community and timely support from authorities.
Significant growth was posted in the production of tiles (12.5 percent), the production of rubber products (10 percent), and the manufacturing of electronic parts (6 percent).
The province exported approximately 2.77 billion USD worth of goods during the year, up 15 percent against 2019 and 6 percent higher than the annual plan. State budget revenues rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to 4.27 trillion VND.
Ha Nam now has eight industrial parks covering a total area of 2,043 ha. Seven have basically completed infrastructure development. Occupancy stands at around 74.4 percent, with about 372 ha of land looking for tenants.
The province was named among the top 10 cities and provinces with the highest registered FDI last year, with 702.5 million USD injected into local industrial parks, said Tran Van Kien, director of the management authority of Ha Nam’s industrial parks. Over 2.6 trillion VND worth of domestic investment also landed at industrial parks.
Of the province’s 45 newly-registered projects in 2020, 11 were in manufacturing, five in processing, and 22 in support industries.
Ha Nam is now home to 459 valid projects, including 284 FDI projects with total registered capital of over 3.88 billion USD and 175 domestic projects with more than 32.1 trillion VND./.