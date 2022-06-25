Ha Thai traditional lacquer art
Traditional lacquer art painted on cultural artifacts in Ha Thai village, Thuong Tin, Hanoi dates back to the 17th century. In the 1930s, the first Vietnamese painters studying at the Indochina College of Fine Arts (now the Vietnam Fine Arts University) sought ways to develop lacquer techniques. Village artisans applied the techniques immediately to refine and perfect their products.
The artisans are required to have experience and skills in the silver-plating stage of the artwork. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The base of the product is wrapped in chiffon fabric before the art is applied to the new surface. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A lacquer product of Ha Thai. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A lacquer product of Ha Thai. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ha Thai lacquer is listed in the ‘One Commune, One Product’ programme of Hanoi capital city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)