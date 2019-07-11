A graphic showing the 10 clubs around the world that had the most views on YouTube in June, with Vietnamese clubs Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Hanoi FC on the list.

(Photo: ictnews.vn)

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and Hanoi FC were among the world’s most viewed clubs on YouTube in June, the Deportes & Finanzas website has announced.With 9.01 million views, HAGL was the fifth most viewed club, surpassing European giants such as Manchester United and Juventus.Defending V.League 1 champions Hanoi ranked 10th with 6.04 million views.HAGL and Hanoi were the only two Asian clubs on the list.Liverpool took the top spot in the ranking with 36.3 million views, followed by Real Madrid with 32.2 million and Barcelona with 24.1 million.In May, HAGL recorded 9.20 million views, still ranking 10th. It has maintained a spot on the list of most viewed teams on YouTube since the start of the year. - VNA