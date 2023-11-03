Hai Duong attracts 390 million USD into industrial parks
The expanded Dai An industrial park in Cam Giang district. (Photo: VNA)Hai Duong (VNA) – The northern province of Hai Duong on November 2 gave the green light to two investment projects with combined capital of nearly 390 million USD.
Nguyen Trung Kien, head of the management board of industrial parks in Hai Duong province, said that the first project is to build a stationery factory of China’s Deli Group Co., Ltd., whose total registered investment is over 6.49 trillion VND (270 million USD), in the expanded Dai An industrial park in Cam Giang district.
Construction of the factory is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, and it will be put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2026, using around 3,000 labourers inside and outside the country.
The second project is to build Boviet Hai Duong solar photovoltaic cell factory of BoViet Solar, a subsidiary company of China’s Boway Alloy, in Cong Hoa industrial park in Chi Linh city. Its total investment is over 2.82 trillion VND (120 million USD).
The factory is expected to be built and put into operation within 18 months from the granting of the investment registration certificate, and employ over 1,000 domestic and foreign workers.
Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Luu Van Ban requested Cam Giang and Chi Linh to coordinate with the two industrial parks to speed up site clearance progress in order to soon hand over land plots to the investors./.