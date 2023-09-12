Hai Phong city’s Economic Zone Management Board on September 12 organises a seminar on the 30 years of developing Hai Phong industrial parks and economic zones and orientation for establishing the South Hai Phong Coastal Economic Zone. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Hai Phong city’s Economic Zone Management Board on September 12 organised a seminar on the 30 years of developing Hai Phong industrial parks and economic zones and orientation for establishing the South Hai Phong Coastal Economic Zone.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Do Manh Hien said that the establishment of the South Hai Phong Coastal Economic Zone is a strategic project of the northern port city. The committee has assigned tasks to relevant units and expected to get the Government’s approval for the project by 2025.

Head of the board Le Trung Kien said that in 1993, the Prime Minister issued a decision to establish the Export and Processing Zone Management Board. To date, the city has had 14 industrial parks with a total area of 6,100 ha. The current occupancy rate of the industrial parks reaches 63.8%. Most of the areas that have not yet attracted investment are in the stage of site clearance, leveling, and sea reclamation.

After 30 years of operation, industrial parks and economic zones in the city have attracted 688 investment projects with a total capital of up to 36.32 billion USD including 473 foreign investment projects with a total registered capital of 22.39 billion USD and 216 domestic investment projects with total registered capital of 13.93 billion USD.

Projects in economic zones and industrial parks make important contributions to the city's socio-economic development, especially in recent years. Regarding the orientation of establishing the South Hai Phong Coastal Economic Zone, Kien said that the setting up of the second economic zone will help the city realise the socio-economic goals that the Politburo assigned on it.

The new economic zone is expected to cover about 20,000 ha in the districts of Kien Thuy, An Lao, Tien Lang, Vinh Bao, and Do Son./.

