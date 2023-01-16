Society Special publication on Paris Agreement anniversary publicised A special publication on the 50th anniversary of Paris Agreement was made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on January 16.

Society Da Nang seeking investment in tourism, hi-tech, IT: city’s leader Secretary of Da Nang city's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang on January 16 urged the Consuls General of China, Japan, Laos, and Russia to further promote investment of businesses in their countries into the central city of Vietnam.

Society JICA to further help with Vietnam’s development via ODA As Vietnam and Japan mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will work harder to contribute to Vietnam’s development via official development assistance (ODA).

Society Overseas Vietnamese gather in Tet celebrations Overseas Vietnamese people worldwide have been celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) at gatherings held in their host countries as the biggest traditional festival for Vietnamese is nearing.