Hai Phong city has new Party Committee Secretary
Politburo member Truong Thi Mai presents decision to Le Tien Chau (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – Le Tien Chau, Vice Secretary of the Party Delegation to and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, has been assigned by the Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau to undertake the position as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong city for the 2020-2025 tenure.
Chau replaced Tran Luu Quang who had earlier been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.
Assigning tasks for the new Secretary of Hai Phong – one of the five centrally-run cities of Vietnam, Truong Tri Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, expressed her hope that Chau will work together with the municipal Party Committee and authorities, make the northern port city develop further.
Chau was born in 1969 in Long Vinh commune, Chau Thanh district, the southern province of Tay Ninh.
Before becoming General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee, he was Secretary of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang’s Party Committee./.