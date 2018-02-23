Illustrative photo (Source: laodong.vn)

– The sub-department of animal husbandry and veterinary in northern Hai Phong city has culled 3,000 chickens infected with the avian flu virus A/H5N6.The poultry were owned by Nguyen Van Tinh, a resident in Van Tien village, Dai Ban commune, An Duong district. Tinh bought them from Thai Nguyen without any certificates of animal transport inspection, and the chickens were yet to be vaccinated.The animal husbandry and veterinary agency has built a temporary office to monitor the disease.In January 2015, Hai Phong recorded the first A/H5N6 hotspot in Dong Hung and Tay Hung communes, Tien Lang district. The disease returned to the city the second time three years later.-VNA