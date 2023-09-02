Business Vietnam Czech Republic’s most important trade partner in ASEAN: minister Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jozef Sikela on September 2 affirmed that Vietnam is currently his country's most important trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Business Financial constraints keep HCM City businesses in tax debts Financial constraints and liquidity issues are keeping a number of businesses in Ho Chi Minh City, particularly those operating in the real estate sector, in significant tax debts.

Business Vietnam builds international brand for ginseng Vietnam is striving to turn its ginseng into an international brand product with an aim to becoming a major ginseng producer of the world by 2045.

Videos Stunning wind farm in Bac Lieu province Tourists used to visit Bac Lieu province mainly because of tales about affluent landlords with children whose lavish lifestyles gave rise to many anecdotes about “princes”. Visitors to the southern land now have other reasons, like experiencing breathtaking wind turbines rising up from the East Sea.