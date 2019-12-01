Society Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers cultivate ties in clean agriculture An exchange programme of farmers from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia took place in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on November 30, aiming to foster the friendship and cooperation among the three countries in agricultural product production and selling.

Society Germany holds training course for Vietnamese health business managers The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany (BMWi), the German Agency for International Cooperation, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a closing ceremony in Berlin on November 30 for a training course for Vietnamese business managers in the health sector.

Society Ministry of Science and Technology awarded Labour Order Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 30 presented the first-class Labour Order, the noble distinction of the Party and State, to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in recognition of its contributions to socialism building and national protection.

Society Nearly 3,500 Vietnamese trafficked over past six years As many as 3,476 Vietnamese people have become victims of trafficking since 2013, with over 90 percent of them women and children.