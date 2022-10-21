Illustrative image (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)

Hai Phong (VNA) – A workshop to call for investment and introduce potential and strengths of the northern port city of Hai Phong was held by DEEP C Industrial Zones and the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on October 20-21.



In his opening speech, HEZA director Le Trung Kien briefed participants on the city’s policies to encourage investment in projects with advanced technology, modern administration, and high-added value, which can connect with global supply and production chains.





Participants at the workshop (Photo: VNA)

According to Kien, the municipal authorities have paid special attention to developing synchronous and modern transport infrastructure, especially seaports, in line with the growing trend of maritime transportation. Hai Phong’s GRDP, industrial development and budget collection expanded by 12.06%, 13% and 20%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2022.



The operation and exploitation of modern deep-water ports are expected to meet the northern region’s import- export needs, Kien said.



Kien acknowledged the contribution of the DEEP C Industrial Complex to the city’s strong economic development. The 25-year-old complex is home to three industrial parks (IPs) and investors from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), and Europe; as well as domestic corporations such as Vingroup.



DEEP C Industrial Zones is a Belgian developer and operator of an industrial zone and port cluster in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh province.



Bruno Jaspaert - CEO of DEEP C said the complex is considered a typical successful investment joint venture between European and Vietnamese partners, attracting nearly 140 projects with a total investment of 5 billion USD.



DEEP C is gradually implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting standards as core criteria for its sustainable development strategy. It is one of the five zones selected in Vietnam as pioneer for a Eco- Industrial Park (EIP) initiative led by the United National Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



Participants highly valued the investment environment in Hai Phong, while shared their development orientations in line with circular economy model.



Vadym Sheronov, CEO Vietnam of Royal HaskoningDHV, said more and more enterprises consider climate change an important issue to their business activities.



As such, investors tend to seek and select partners with the same criteria on sustainable development, environmental protection and occupation safety, which gives a competitive edge to eco-industrial zones like DEEP C in attracting hi-tech investors.

At the event, representatives of HEZA presented an investment registration certificate for a project invested by First Global Business Co., Ltd to produce photovoltaic panels with a total investment of 98 million USD./.