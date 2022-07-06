Hai Phong striving to attract over 2.5 billion USD in FDI this year
Part of the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – For the last half of 2022, Hai Phong city will apply itself to flexibly and effectively fighting COVID-19 and shoring up business and investment activities so as to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), a local official has said.
Nearly 1.1 billion USD of FDI was poured into the northern port city in the first six months, falling by over 11% from a year earlier and equivalent to almost 44% of this year’s target.
FDI inflows are expected to stand at 0.85 billion USD in the third quarter and 0.85 - 1.1 billion USD in the fourth quarter.
Le Trung Kien, head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority, said the city looks to surpass this year’s FDI attraction target of 2.5 billion USD.
To that end, the authority will boost investment promotion and attraction for the three pillars of economic development, namely high-tech industry, seaports - logistics, and tourism - trading.
It will strongly step up housing projects for workers; devise measures for promoting manpower training to meet enterprises’ demand; connect businesses with local universities, colleges and vocational schools; and increase management over the State budget collection.
Administrative reforms will also be enhanced while channels for receiving businesses’ opinions, including dialogues, maintained and digital transformation at the companies located in industrial and economic zones fostered, he noted./.