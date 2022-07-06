Business PV Power’s first-half post-tax profit nears 1.16 trillion VND PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) reported a post-tax profit of 1.159 trillion VND (over 49.56 million USD) in the first six months of 2022, surpassing the target set for the entire year by 56%.

Business IMF hails Vietnam’s moves to cushion COVID-19 impacts The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highly valued Vietnam’s policy support to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in tandem with successful maintenance of fiscal, external, and financial stability and an impressive vaccination rollout.

Business Vietnam attends Premiere Vision 2022 in Paris More than 10 Vietnamese outstanding enterprises have attended the Premiere Vision 2022, an essential event for the entire textile industry, which is taking place from July 5-7 at Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France.

Business Visitors to HCM City surge in H1 Domestic visitors to Ho Chi Minh City surged in the first six months of the year, as Vietnamese travellers sought to make up for lost time after more than two years of the global COVID-19 pandemic.