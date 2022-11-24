Politics Top legislator holds talks with Philippine Senate’s President National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 23 held talks with President of the Philippine Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri right after the Senate of the Philippines had passed a resolution on further strengthening the parliamentary relations between the two nations.

Politics Two army officers sent to EU Training Mission in Central Africa President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 23 signed a decision to send two army officers to the European Union Training Mission in Central Africa.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi leaders meet int'l guests attending WPC's 22nd Assembly Leaders of Hanoi on November 23 hosted a reception for nearly 100 delegates to the ongoing 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC).