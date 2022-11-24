Haiti wishes to strengthen ties with Vietnam: diplomat
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc (R) and his Haitian counterpart Azad Pierre Nasser Belfort in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Haiti Government wishes to enhance relations with Vietnam, affirmed visiting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Azad Pierre Nasser Belfort at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Ha Kim Ngoc in Hanoi on November 23.
The diplomat highlighted a number of fields such as investment attraction, technical cooperation, and formation of joint ventures in agriculture, fishery, and animal husbandry.
Ngoc said the Haiti official’s visit, the first to Vietnam after the COVID-19 pandemic, is an important occasion to review and accelerate momentum of cooperation between the nations.
He suggested the Haitian side to coordinate to promote bilateral exchanges and contact and effectively bring into play the mechanism of the Vietnam-Haiti joint committee on economic cooperation, trade and investment.
Host and guest agreed on various measures to promote bilateral relations, as well as coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums in the time to come.
They concurred to pay more attention to, support and create favourable conditions for the safe and effective operation of NATCOM S.A, a telecommunications joint venture between Viettel Group of Vietnam and Télécommunications d'Haiti S.A.M of Haiti./.