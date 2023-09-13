Since Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties were established on September 11, 1973, bilateral relations have been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two established a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.

The strong relationship between Vietnam and the UK is evidenced by their many and varied agreements, not least the bilateral free trade agreement (UKVFTA) signed in 2020, one of the first major multilateral trade deals the UK signed after leaving the EU.

Two-way trade hit 6.8 billion USD in 2022, of which Vietnam’s exports were over 6 billion USD, up 5.2% from the previous year. The UK is Vietnam’s 9th-largest importer.

It is also among the top 15 largest foreign investors in the country, with 500 projects and total registered capital of 4.19 billion USD.

The Vietnam-UK relationship is not just about economics, important though that is, but is also about education and the close relationship between people.

In education, the UK ranks first in the number of international cooperative training programmes in Vietnam, with 74 trans-national education programmes from 23 British universities.

Regarding people-to-people relations, with some 110,000 citizens living in the UK, including 12,000 students, the Vietnamese community has helped foster friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The UK and Vietnam are now closer than ever, with relations at an all-time high and boasting substantial potential in the years to come./.

