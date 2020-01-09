Society HCM City: Disadvantaged workers gifted tickets to return home for Tet The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation has presented more than 12,000 bus and train tickets worth nearly 9 billion VND (USD) to disadvantaged workers at local industrial and processing zones, helping them to return home for Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Can Tho to double capacity of German-funded wastewater treatment plant The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is planning to double the capacity of its wastewater collection and treatment plant, which was partly funded by the German Development Bank (KfW), and considers this one of the investment priorities in the coming time.

Society Sacombank presents gifts to poor Vietnamese in Cambodia Representatives from Sacombank Cambodia, a subsidiary of the Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, presented gifts to 100 needy Cambodian families of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh on January 8, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese woman injured in farm fire in Russia A woman suffering serious burns in a farm fire in Ramenskoye town of Moscow Oblast, Russia, on January 7 has been identified as a Vietnamese citizen, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.