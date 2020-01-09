Half of seas, islands to be surveyed by 2030
At least half of Vietnam’s seas and islands will be surveyed and evaluated in terms of natural resources, and marine and island environment by 2030, at a scale of 1:500,000.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Surveys with a larger ratio will be conducted in major areas as part of a recently-approved key project to launch a fundamental investigation into the country’s natural resources, marine and island environment.
A general survey of the marine ecology and socio-economic conditions will be carried out from 2020-2025 to collect data on meteorology, the marine environment, and earthquake and tsunami risks in order to plan for the sustainable exploitation and use of natural resources.
As well as designing and building facilities at sea, the project will assess the impact of natural factors on these facilities, such as saltwater intrusion, the degradation of the marine environment, sustainable sea-based economic development, the protection of national defence and security at sea, climate change response and rising sea levels. Meanwhile, shoals and reefs will be subject to detailed investigations.
Between 2026 and 2030, the project will include both fundamental investigations and scientific research.
Under the project, Vietnam will also enhance international cooperation to research regional and global issues like climate change response, rising sea levels, cross-border wastes, earthquake and tsunami warnings, and marine environmental pollution and degradation./.