Vietnam has had more than 5,000 sustainable accommodation establishments recognised by the website.

According to booking.com, it has offered the badge to 550,000 accommodations worldwide in recognition of their sustainable tourism practices.

To be eligible for the badge, accommodations must ensure 29 practices that focus on energy and water resources savings.

Specifically, it is necessary for establishments to provide reusable towels; allow the option of not cleaning the room every day and having water-efficient bathrooms; use environmentally friendly LED lights; have green space and use local ingredients; have tours and activities organised by local guides and businesses.

Other destinations with the highest number of sustainable accommodations in Vietnam include Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, Phu Quoc and Ha Long./.

VNA