Hanoi art photography contest honours 22 winners
The award ceremony of the 53rd Hanoi art photography competition and the opening of its associated exhibition took place at the exhibition hall at 45 Trang Tien street in the capital’s downtown on October 10, as part of activities marking the 69th anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2023).
The work "Nguoi luu giu hon tranh dan gian Hang Trong" (the person preserving the soul of Hang Trong folk painting) by Vu Bao Ngoc (Photo: nhiepanhdoisong.vn)
The contest is held annually by the Hanoi Association of Photographic Artists to encourage local photographers to record the city’s long history.
Nguyen Van Toan, head of the association, said this year’s edition featured two themes on Hanoi’s craft villages and charms from every corner of the fatherland.
After more than two months, the organising committee received 1,712 entries from 227 photographers. The judging board selected 112 outstanding works from both themes to be displayed at the exhibition and awarded prizes to the top 22.
Vu Bao Ngoc (centre) receives the first prize for his work “Nguoi luu giu hon tranh dan gian Hang Trong” (the person preserving the soul of Hang Trong folk painting). (Photo: nguoihanoi.vn)In the craft villages category, 16 awards were granted, including one first, two second, three third, and ten consolidation prizes. The first prize was awarded to the work “Nguoi luu giu hon tranh dan gian Hang Trong” (the person preserving the soul of Hang Trong folk painting) by Vu Bao Ngoc.
In the Vietnamese charms category, six works won one first, two second, and three third prizes. The first prize went to “Hoan thanh cong tac long Rotor vao Stator trong nha may thuy dien” (Completing the assembly of rotor into stator at a hydroelectric plant) by author Pham Hai Vinh.
The exhibition lasts until October 14./.