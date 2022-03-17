An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Cuong said that the opening ceremony of SEA Games 31 is an important event, which requires the city to ensure best preparations for it.For his part, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Xuan Dung said that the city hopes for guidance from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on communication activities for the event and the organisation of sidelines activities.Concluding the meeting, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh affirmed that Hanoi had put COVID-19 under good control.He said that continuous efforts will be made to get the city ready for the games.Highlighting the significance of tourism and trade promotion activities, he said that a series of activities will be held from now to the opening of the event./.