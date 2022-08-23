Hanoi builds roadmap for motorcycle exhaust emission control
There were nearly 6.5 million motorcycles in Hanoi as of July 2022, statistics show. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed a roadmap for controlling motorcycle exhaust emissions.
In 2023, local authorities will build a legal framework, issue a plan on exhaust emissions control, and consider zoning areas for air environment protection and motorcycle limitation.
In 2024 and 2025, they will pilot annual inspections of the motorcycles that have been used for five years and over.
From 2026, the vehicles already used for three - five years and over must undergo regular exhaust emission inspections. Authorities will also limit those failing to meet emission standards in the zoned areas.
The department recently conducted a survey of 3,867 local vehicle owners, and 86% of whom showed support for controlling exhaust emissions from old motorcycles.
The emission control through regular inspection and maintenance is said to generate considerable benefits, including saving fuel costs, reducing 35.55% of the carbon monoxide emissions and 40% of the hydrocarbon emissions, and ease the budgetary burden on health services to address air pollution impacts, the department noted.
As of July 2022, there were more than 7.6 million vehicles in Hanoi, including over 1 million automobiles and nearly 6.5 million motorcycles. They exclude vehicles from other localities passing the city, according to the municipal Department of Transport./.