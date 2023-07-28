Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (second, from right) and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly (third, from right) witness the signing ceremony. ( Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) – Representatives of two capital cities of Hanoi and Cairo on July 27 signed a friendship and cooperation agreement in the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, on his official visit to Egypt.

The agreement, signed by Vice chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel A’al, aims to promote the relations and mutual understanding between the two cities in the areas of culture, sciences, education, health care, tourism, sports, environment, and trade.





Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang holds talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Quyen said the signing took place at a meaningful and important time as Vietnam and Egypt are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.



He said the agreement not only marks the trust in bilateral political cooperation but also opens up many new cooperation opportunities for both sides, contribute to prosperity of the two capitals and strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Egypt./.