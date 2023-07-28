Hanoi, Cairo sign friendship, cooperation agreement
Cairo (VNA) – Representatives of two capital cities of Hanoi and Cairo on July 27 signed a friendship and cooperation agreement in the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, on his official visit to Egypt.
The agreement, signed by Vice chairman of the Hanoi People’s
Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel A’al, aims to
promote the relations and mutual understanding between the two cities in the
areas of culture, sciences, education, health care, tourism, sports,
environment, and trade.
Speaking at the event, Quyen said the signing took place at a meaningful and
important time as Vietnam and Egypt are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the
establishment of their diplomatic relations.
He said the agreement not only marks the trust in bilateral political cooperation but also opens up many new cooperation opportunities for both sides, contribute to prosperity of the two capitals and strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Egypt./.