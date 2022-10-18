Hanoi centre rescues over 770 wild animals
The Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre reported on October 17 that it has received 774 wild animals and 33.4kg of snakes so far this year.
Peacocks are under care at the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre reported on October 17 that it has received 774 wild animals and 33.4kg of snakes so far this year.
The centre said it had released 357 animals and 40kg of snakes in the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, the Cuc Phuong National Park and Huong Son special-use forest in My Duc, Hanoi.
The centre also protects rare, endangered and critically endangered wildlife species such as the big-headed turtle, white-naped crane, great hornbill, Indochinese tiger, and Tibetan bear.
The centre is now caring for 398 animals and 35.2kg of snakes./.