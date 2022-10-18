Environment Miss Sea Island Vietnam 2022 contestants join hands to protect environment Contestants in the Miss Sea Island Vietnam 2022 pageant took part in activities to protect the environment on Co To Island in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 12 and 13, with the message “For a plastic waste-free Co To Island”.

Environment Tropical storm heads to Da Nang The fifth storm formed in the East Sea this year was located about 210km southeast of Da Nang-Quang Nam at 4pm on October 14.

Environment Green buildings key solutions to construction emissions: ministry The Ministry of Construction considers green projects development a key measure to achieving a goal of cutting CO2 emissions from building materials production, buildings, and industrial processes by over 74 million tonnes.