Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (second from right) and Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Cecilia Piccioni at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the culture fair (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A culture fair entitled “2018 Italian Square” opened at Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on November 10.



The two-day event was jointly held by the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam and the municipal People’s Committee.



Italian cuisine and wine were served by the country’s award-winning chefs at the fair.



It also included performances featuring Vietnamese and Italian artists. Various sport games were also arranged, as visitors could play football with trainers from the Juventus Academy Vietnam.



Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Cecilia Piccioni said the fair offered a chance to bring the two nations closer, while expressing her gratitude to Hanoi’s leaders for their support to bolster cooperation between the city and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam.



Hanoi is currently home to 21 Italian investment projects with total capital of more than 38 million USD. The city earned 142 million USD from exports to Italy while Italy is Hanoi’s 15th largest tourism market.



The event was designed to deepen the friendship between Hanoi and Italia, and part of activities to commemorate the 45th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic ties (1973-2018).-VNA