In the latest move, Hanoi shut down all beer clubs under a decision released on May 11, as part of its efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

All beer clubs will be closed until further notice, while temporary street markets and vendors will be removed from outdoor areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Since late last month, Hanoi has suspended the operations of a number of non-essential establishments, including sidewalk eateries, karaoke parlours, bars, cinemas, gyms, spas, and stadiums, in response to the new COVID-19 outbreak.

In a related developments, the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam reiterated the need to strictly follow current COVID-19 prevention and control measures, especially given the scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

At a meeting with the press, Dam said that Vietnam has spared no effort to quickly gain access to vaccine sources for mass inoculation, but due to a global shortfall the Ministry of Health will only be able to import a small number of doses by the end of the year, making it impossible for the country to reach herd immunity.

Vietnam has been among the best countries in combating COVID-19, he said, adding that it ranks 214th out of 220 countries and territories in terms of the number of confirmed cases per 1 million people./.

