Hanoi completes preparations for SEA Games 31
Hanoi has completed the majority of preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) ahead of the important regional sporting event, Tran Thi Van Anh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, has said.
Hanoi Athletics Palace with a capacity of 3000 seats will host fencing competition and the closing ceremony of the 31st SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi has completed the majority of preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) ahead of the important regional sporting event, Tran Thi Van Anh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, has said.
The capital city will host 18 events at 15 venues. The venues are all existing facilities, including 12 managed by district-level People’s Committees and five by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports. Upgrades to most venues have been carried out on schedule.
Dan Phuong district has completed facilities for the gymnastics that not so long ago were used as a COVID-19 treatment centre. It has also planted trees as well as installed lighting and electrical systems around the gymnasium.
As of April 15, Hoai Duc district had finished upgrades to infrastructure at Hoai Duc Gymnasium, which will host the Judo and Kurash events.
Decorations, communications and other works related to the tournament are being accelerated to create a jubilant atmosphere, reflecting the hospitability of the host country.
The city has also been striving to ensure logistics, transport, tourism, health care and ICT services, while coordinating with the ministries of public security and transport to guarantee security, safety and smooth travel for the delegations in order to promote Hanoi as an attractive, safe and friendly destination.
The SEA Games 31 will take place from May 12-23 in Hanoi and 11 other cities and provinces.
This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Games, the last being in 2003.
The SEA Games was scheduled to run from November 21 to December 2, 2021. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games will feature over 40 sports, and 526 events with the attendance of some 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 Southeast Asian countries./.