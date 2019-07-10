Hanoi – cradle of cultural heritage

Hanoi is praised as a city of rich cultural heritage with over 5,000 cultural and historical relics. Over 2,000 relics have been recognised as national heritage and municipal heritage treasures.
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 10:48:00
