Tourists experience making pottery at Bat Trang pottery village. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Agricultural and rural tourism is currently considered one of the types that can help increase the length of stay and experience for visitors to Hanoi capital city.
Therefore, the city's tourism sector is cooperating with relevant agencies to develop and expand more models of agricultural and rural tourism in localities in order to develop it more methodically and professionally.
At present, Hanoi has two first four-star OCOP (one commune-one product) products in the community-based and ecological tourism services and destinations. They are Hong Van village service tourism site in Thuong Tien district’s Hong Van commune, and Phu Dong Green Park in Gia Lam district’s Phu Dong commune.
There are also seven others associated with rural and agricultural tourism in the suburbs, namely Duong Xa and Phu Dong tourism sites in Gia Lam district, Thuy Ung comb village tourism site and Van Diem high-class carpentry village site in Thuong Tin district, Dai Ang and Yen My sites in Thanh Tri district, and Long Ho village tourism site in Son Tay town.
However, experts said that developing agricultural and rural tourism in the capital city still faces difficulties and limitations.
Therefore, they advised localities and units to connect with each other to develop this type of tourism.
Last year, the People’s Committee of Hanoi issued a plan to boost the development of agritourism in line with the building of new-style rural areas in the 2022-2025 period.
The city tourism sector has implemented plans to develop relevant tourism products and encourage traveling activities, while focusing on training human resources and building tourism criteria for model new-style rural areas to support businesses and individuals to develop agritourism in the city.
Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said that in order to create typical agritourism products, Hanoi will optimise its advantages of wet rice cultivation and culture of the northern delta region, and foster the combination of agritourism and cultural heritage and craft village. Rural farms have been developed serving school tourism activities and weekend vacations in outskirt areas and vicinity./.