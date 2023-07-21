Travel Hanoi diversifies products to attract tourists Hanoi has attractive products that are in line with each season, aiming to draw tourists to come to experience and learn such as cultural tourism, ecotourism and MICE tourism.

Videos Vietnam’s tourism recovering quickly Vietnam’s tourism sector is recovering quite quickly and posting impressive numbers, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has said.

Travel Unique moss-covered homes in Ha Giang At the top of the Tay Con Linh Mountain Range lies Xa Phin village in Vi Xuyen district, Ha Giang province. The local environment is ideal for plants to flourish and thrive, with thick green moss that ethnic minority people also use to cover the thatched roofs of their homes.

Videos Sustainable tourism an inevitable trend: Insiders With more than 5,000 accommodation establishments receiving Travel Sustainable badge of Booking.com, Vietnam is among the top five countries in Asia-Pacific with the highest number of the providers of this kind of service recognised for their efforts to operate more sustainably.